Nov 25, 2020
Pakistan

Karachi turns chilly after first winter rain

  • PMD said rain is expected to continue intermittently today.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 25 Nov 2020

The weather in Karachi has turned chilly after the port city received light showers on Tuesday night.

Light to heavy rainfall was reported in different parts of the city, including Karsaz, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Quaidabad.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the highest temperature recorded in Karachi on Wednesday is 19 Degrees. A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the county and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, the PMD said.

The weather will remain cloudy and chilly, while rain is expected in Sindh today. Normal to slightly below normal temperature is also expected in Sindh.

Coronavirus Karachi Karachi rain

Karachi turns chilly after first winter rain

