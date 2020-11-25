World
Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA
25 Nov 2020
Saudi Arabian’s cabinet said on Tuesday that Houthi attacks committed against vital installations target the backbone of the global economy and the security of its supplies, state news agency (SPA) reported.
On Monday, a fire broke out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah as a result of a Houthi attack, SPA had reported.
The cabinet also stressed the importance of facing up to “such sabotage and terrorist acts and the parties behind them.”
