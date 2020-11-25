Army concerned at India's growing belligerence

ISLAMABAD: The top military brass on Tuesday expressed serious concerns in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and India's efforts to destabilise Pakistan. According to military's media wing, the ISPR, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided 237 Corps Commanders Conference in which the COAS said that the Pakistan Army was "fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges" the country faces.

The forum expressed resolve to protect the nation and its civilians. The forum reviewed the "geo strategic, regional & national security environment & discussed internal security, situation along borders" and the Line of Control (LOC), as well as the atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The "Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organizations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in [Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan] and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region, forum emphasised," the ISPR said.

"Deliberating upon recent surge in CFVs by the Indian Army, forum resolved to take all measures necessary to protect innocent population living along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting civil population," it noted, referring to the latest rise in the ceasefire violations across the Line of Control.

The CCC further "took a comprehensive overview of positive progress in Afghan Peace Process", about which Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Afghanistan last week had said Pakistan would do its utmost to end the violence and establish peace in the neighbouring nation.

The "forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure [and] also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave," the ISPR added.

Gen Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

"Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan," the army chief said.

