AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Trade and goods: China supports Gwadar port's role in regional cooperation

APP 25 Nov 2020

BEIJING: Expressing happiness over start of international transit activities at the Gwadar Port, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that China supported the greater role of the port, an important component of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project, in the regional cooperation on trade and goods.

"We are glad to see the new progress. We support the Gwadar Port's greater role in the regional cooperation on trade and goods," he said during his regular briefing held here.

The international transit activities have started with arrival of first fish cargo at the Gwadar port for onward shipment to China. In the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo, including LPG, steel pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan is scheduled to arrive at the Gwadar Port.

Zhao Lijain informed that during his posting as deputy head of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, he visited the Gwadar Port for six times, adding, "From its building and use, I am quite impressed by the achievements in the Gwadar Port."

He remarked that facts had proven that China Pakistan Economic Corridor had not only delivering benefits to Chinese and Pakistani people but had also facilitated the regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

"We are confident that with efforts from all parties, the CPEC will surely play a more positive role in helping the region achieve prosperity," he added.

The arrival of a ship carrying 200 tonnes of fish consignment from the international water for onward shipment to China in refrigerated containers was the outcome of a special initiative taken under guidance of the prime minister to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port. This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port.

A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders to transform the port into a major transit trade hub.

Trade and goods: China supports Gwadar port's role in regional cooperation

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Army concerned at India's growing belligerence

Pakistan urges world to act on its dossier

IPPs refuse to accept Rs 400 billion proposed payment

Discos, CPPA-G claim tariff raise: Nepra annoyed at 'fabricated' figures

Rising consumer optimism seen as a sign of recovery

Export of onion resumes

China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

14 dead as twin blasts rock historic Afghan city

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.