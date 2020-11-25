AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Release of prisoners: Pakistan welcomes decree by Ghani

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the decree by President Ashraf Ghani for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan who have completed their terms but remain incarcerated due to non-payment of fines and those with up to or less than one month remaining in their prison terms.

"Pakistan appreciates this humanitarian gesture which will provide relief to the individuals and their families covered by this decision," Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement on Tuesday. He said that Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to continue mutual engagement leading to facilitation and benefits for the people on both sides.

Earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani pardoned several Pakistani prisoners and ordered their release, according to a presidential decree.

The presidential decree does not mention as to how many Pakistanis will be freed.

"In line with the order, Section 18 Article Sixty-four of the Constitution, keeping in view of good faith, to strengthen friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I issue this order to pardon the imprisonment of convicts of the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan who have been sentenced with the final decision of the courts," the decree stated.

It further stated that those Pakistani prisoners, whose imprisonments have remained up to one month, shall be released and their remaining period shall be pardoned.

The development comes in wake of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Kabul where he held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on issues of mutual interests, regional situation, and the Afghan peace process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Release of prisoners: Pakistan welcomes decree by Ghani

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Army concerned at India's growing belligerence

Pakistan urges world to act on its dossier

IPPs refuse to accept Rs 400 billion proposed payment

Discos, CPPA-G claim tariff raise: Nepra annoyed at 'fabricated' figures

Rising consumer optimism seen as a sign of recovery

Export of onion resumes

China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

14 dead as twin blasts rock historic Afghan city

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.