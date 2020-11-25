AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

China Centre/CPEC Tower to be established in Lahore

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

LAHORE: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) in a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar agreed with the proposal of constructing China Centre/CPEC Tower in Lahore apart from taking coordinated steps for the promotion of agricultural research especially the seed development. Both discussed the progress made on CPEC-related projects in Punjab. The CM disclosed that around 13000 acres of land will be utilized for seed development and other agricultural research purposes. The information desks will be set up in China Centre/CPEC Tower to provide necessary information to local investors about huge Chinese industrial sector under one roof, he said.

The CM emphasised that transparency and observance of rules should be ensured for the allotment of industrial plots. Similarly, full implementation on guiding principles be ensured for industrial development, he maintained.

The CM said feasible recommendations should be presented for the solution of problems of the industrialists. Regulations should be given final shape at the earliest for industrial development as the CPEC has given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

China Centre/CPEC Tower to be established in Lahore

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Army concerned at India's growing belligerence

Pakistan urges world to act on its dossier

IPPs refuse to accept Rs 400 billion proposed payment

Discos, CPPA-G claim tariff raise: Nepra annoyed at 'fabricated' figures

Rising consumer optimism seen as a sign of recovery

Export of onion resumes

China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

14 dead as twin blasts rock historic Afghan city

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.