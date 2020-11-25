AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

32 officials terminated, 100 penalized on corruption charges: Lesco chief

Hamid Waleed 25 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) chief has terminated 32 officials from service and imposed penalties against another 100 in terms of denying increments and demotions on corruption during the last two years.

Talking to Business Recorder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mujahid Pervaz Chattah said the company staff at the sub division office level was involved in misguiding consumers regarding availability of material. There was a general perception that the LESCO has always been in dearth of material. However, with the improvement in online interaction between the company management and consumers besides timely actions, the complaints regarding shortage of material have reduced remarkably.

It is for the first time that officials, even up to the level of Sub Division Officer (SDO), were terminated from the service on corruption charges. It has improved the performance of staff as its involvement in patronage of consumers in steeling energy has reduced to a large extent. The feedback mechanism of the company suggests that there is a substantial reduction in such practices, he added.

He said he has also brought a fundamental change in purchasing mechanism of the company. Earlier, he said, the company management was used to start strategizing purchase plan with the start of a financial year and finalization of the plan by the end of October. It was followed by approval by Board of Directors (BoD), therefore, the start of material purchase was always late in a financial year, leading to general headache for consumers.

"After assuming charge as CEO LESCO, I asked the management to change their working on purchase plan and start it by the end of ongoing fiscal year to finalize by the end of it. We have started this practice over the last two years, which has enabled us purchasing material at the advent of a new financial year. There is no shortage of material in the Company," he asserted.

Chattah further pointed out that the Company (LESCO) has spent about Rs 15 billion for rehabilitation and augmentation of grid and transmission system as well as distribution system.

He said the LESCO has added 19 new 132 kV grid stations, augmented 16 and added 42 new power transformers besides laying 179 km and up-gradation of 125 km of 132 kV transmission lines. It is the only distribution company having transferred its whole system on 132 kV from 66 kV transmission system, he added.

He said the LESCO has generated financial resources from its own revenues and not a single penny was injected by the government. There are no constraints in delivering of electricity to consumers as the transmission and distribution of the LESCO is fully capable to digest maximum demand.

He said the LESCO transmission had borne a load of 5,000 megawatt during the last summer as the company has overcome all major irritants of distribution system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

32 officials terminated, 100 penalized on corruption charges: Lesco chief

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Army concerned at India's growing belligerence

Pakistan urges world to act on its dossier

IPPs refuse to accept Rs 400 billion proposed payment

Discos, CPPA-G claim tariff raise: Nepra annoyed at 'fabricated' figures

Rising consumer optimism seen as a sign of recovery

Export of onion resumes

China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

14 dead as twin blasts rock historic Afghan city

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.