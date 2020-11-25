Bid to bomb police station foiled, 'militant' killed

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Tuesday to have thwarted a major terrorist attempt by killing a suicide bomber who tried to sneak into a police station located on Burki Road and blew himself up.

A CTD spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 5:30am when security officials deputed at the check-post tower stopped and asked a person about his name. Meanwhile, the alleged militant opened fire at the CTD personnel but the bullets 'missed' them. "The CTD officials retaliated and killed the attacker on the spot," the spokesperson alleged.

During his body search, it was found that the militant was wearing an explosive vest and he had two grenades in his pockets and one pistol with live bullets, the spokesperson claimed, adding that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in immediately after the episode and the area was cordoned off as well.

Without mentioning any detail regarding the identification of the alleged attacker, the CTD said it has launched a search operation to find his handler(s).

"It is now clear that he was a suicide bomber who would have blown himself up in the police station if not stopped immediately. His identity is being ascertained. The CTD security officials have shown a great act of bravery and foiled the attack," he concluded.

It may be noted here that the development came a day after the military said that troops in tribal areas killed two alleged RAW-sponsored militants during a raid on a militant hideout in Bajaur. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two militants, identified as Zubair and Fida, were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi.

"They were also involved in terrorist incidents against law enforcement agencies, government officials and civilians," the army said. In October 2009, militants also attacked a police training facility in another village near Lahore, killing more than 30 people.

