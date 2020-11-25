AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Most Gulf markets up

• Dubai logs best day in 10 sessions • Abu Dhabi market bucks the trend DUBAI: Most major Gulf markets closed...
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

• Dubai logs best day in 10 sessions

• Abu Dhabi market bucks the trend

DUBAI: Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on global bourses, helped by a formal transition nod for US President-elect Joe Biden and new coronavirus vaccine developments. US President Donald Trump on Monday gave the head of the General Services Administration the go-ahead to proceed with a transition to a government led by Biden despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

Global financial markets have gained in recent weeks on encouraging news about the development of Covid-19 vaccines, spurring hopes of a speedy global economic revival. Oil prices, a key catalyst for the region's economies, hit their highest levels since March, when the collapse of an earlier OPEC-led output pact coincided with cratering demand due to the developing pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, driven by gains in lender Al-Rajhi Bank and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, which each added 0.6%. Aramco said its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by Monday's attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah by Yemen's Houthi group.

Dubai's main share index closed 1.9% higher, its biggest daily gain in 10 sessions, with financials and real estate stocks powering the benchmark. Emaar Properties added 4.5%, while lender Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.4%, making the pair the top gainers on the benchmark.

The Abu Dhabi index, however, bucked the trend, easing 0.5%. First Abu Dhabi Bank lost 1.2%, as did International Holdings Co. In Qatar, the benchmark index fell 0.7%, with Qatar National Bank down 2.4% and Qatar Islamic Bank 2.7% lower. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained about 1%. Commercial International Bank Egypt broke an eight-session losing run to close 0.6% higher, while industrial firm El Sewedy Electric Co gained 6.6%.

