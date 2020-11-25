Australian, NZ shares up

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australia shares closed more than 1% higher on Tuesday, as news of a third promising vaccine candidate underpinned the risk-on mood and lifted sectors such as energy, financials and industrials. The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.3% higher at 6644.1 points.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos climbed more than 2.5% each, while Beach Energy added nearly 8%. Australia and New Zealand flag carriers Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand climbed more than 4%. The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4% higher.