KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 162,732 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,791 tonnes of import cargo and 52,941 tonnes of export cargo including 3,925 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 109,791 tonnes comprised of 25,094 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,409 tonnes of DAP; 17,299 tonnes of wheat; 6,176 tonnes of rock phosphate and 55,800 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 52,941 tonnes comprised of 23,001 tonnes of containerised cargo and 29,940 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 3,925 containers comprising of 1,993 containers import and 1,932 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 385 of 20's and 653 of 40's loaded while nil of 20's and 151 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 583 of 20's and 365 of 40's loaded containers while 35 of 20's and 292 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were seven ships namely CMA CGM Fidelio, Esperanza-N, X-Press Guernsey, Arrow Lady, STI Memphis, Pan Crocus and Marianne Danica carrying containers, wheat, mogas, clinker and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. CMA CGM Moliere, OEL Kedarnath, Sichem Singapore, Crown Voyager and Marianne Danica carrying containers, oil tanker, clinker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely CMA CGM Moliere, MT Lahore and Sichem Singapore carrying containers and oil tankers respectively expected to sail on Tuesday while another ship namely Emmakris-III carrying wheat is expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are six vessels viz. RDO Fortune, GS Future, Ginga Saker, Tong Young, Princess Sama and Pacific Dwan carrying containers, oil tankers, white spirit and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while five vessels viz. Tommi Ritscher, Carl Schulte, Hong Kong Express, Castor-N and Sofia carrying containers and rubber respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 191,447 tonnes comprising 149,951 tonnes of import cargo and 41,496 tonnes of export cargo including 3,051 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 149,951 tonnes includes 64,731 tonnes of coal; 13,000 tonnes of mogas; 17,198 tonnes of canola; 15,500 tonnes of palm oil; 7,332 tonnes of chemical; 1,600 tonnes of LPG and 30,590 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 41,496 tonnes includes 14,117 tonnes of cement and 27,379 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,051 containers comprising of 1,610 containers import and 1,441 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely Chem Stream, Tiger Summer and Maistros carrying chemical and oil tanker respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while three ships namely MSC Silvana, Glory Harvest and Star Fighter carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, cement, chemical, canola, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty two vessels viz. MSC Giulia, Queen Howor, Suzakali, Vavolet, Lion Jain, Jasco Jin Hou, Great Honey, MTM Montreal, Isaballa Manx, Captain Yonnis, White Purl, Gas Arma, Mesaimer, Thana Long, Bahri Iris, Al-Salam-II, UACC Eagle, MTM Fair Field, Falcon, Banglar Agrajaira, Tiger Harmony and NCC Haiei carrying containers, steel coil, general cargo, coal, canola, LPG, LNG, mogas gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Maersk Atlanta, MSC Giulia, Vavolet, White Purl, Gas Arma, Measamer and Al-Salam-II carrying containers, steel coil, LPG, LNG and gas oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There were two ships namely MSC Giulia and Maersk Atlanta carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020