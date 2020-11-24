CM visits Complaint cell, listens to public complaints, issues directives for redressal

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Chief Minister's Complaint Cell where he listened to public complaints through telephone calls and got feedback regarding redressal of complaints.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM for ST& IT Ziaullah Bangash were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the Chief Minister, on the complaint of a resident of Gulbahar (Peshawar) against police regarding motorcycle theft case, ordered immediate suspension of the Muharrirs of Chamkani and Gulbahar Police stations.

He also ordered the concerned authorities to serve explanation to the Station House Officers (SHOs) of both police stations for their negligence towards duties further directing the CCPO Peshawar to have close eye on overall situation of police stations in the city.

On the telephonic complaint of a citizen from Kohat against a local Patwari for taking extra money beyond the approved government fee in mutation case, Mahmood Khan ordered immediate suspension of the concerned Patwari further directing the Commissioner Kohat Division to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit report to this effect.

He also directed that if the complaint against the Patwari proves to be true then he should be fired from service and extra money taken by him be returned to the complainant.

Regarding complaint of a citizen from Hangu about a murder case, he ordered the concerned police to arrest the accused of the murder case with a week time positively adding that in case of failure, all the responsible ones of Hangu police including the DPO would be suspended.

Responding to a complaint of a citizen from Peshawar Cantonment regarding sanitation issue, the chief minister ordered to serve explanation to the TMO Town-3 and directed the concerned quarters to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of the complainant within three days positively.

On the complaint of a resident of Haripur with regard to delay by the local police in the lodging of FIR in car snatching case, Mahmood Khan directed the District Police Officer for necessary steps to recover the snatched vehicle and submit a report to this end.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed the role of the Complaint Cell as important and beneficial for the timely redressal of public complaints, and said that the complaint cell would further be strengthened adding that he would himself visit the complaint cell once in a month to listen to the public complaints.

He said that all the provincial cabinet members specifically those having portfolios of public service delivery would also visit the complaint cell on regular basis to ensure the timely and quick redressal of citizens complaints.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to issue a proper schedule for provincial ministers' visits to the complaint cell further directed to ensure the presence of the high ups of all the relevant departments in the complaint cell during his next visit to the complaint cell.

Meanwhile, taking action on the directives of Chief Minister, SSP Operation Peshawar Mansoor Aman immediately issue suspension orders of the then Muharrar Gulbahar Police Station Qamar Shehzad and the then Muharrar Chamkani Police Station Sheheryar Khan.

The SSP Operation also issued orders for closure of SHO Chamkani Police Station, Inspector Hafeez- ur–Rehman and SHO Gulbahar Police Station, Sub Inspector Babar Khan to the police line Peshawar; and appointed SSP Coordination, Waseem Ahmad Khalil as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.

Similarly, taking action on the directives of Chief Minister, Deputy Commissioner Kohat has issued suspension order of Ex-Patwari Miankhel, Azmat Khan for taking extra money beyond the government fees from a citizen for transfer of land and appointed Assistant Commissioner Kohat as inquiry officer to further proceed in the matter.