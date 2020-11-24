AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Pakistan

Kaavan’s retirement to Cambodia, a consideration for feelings of animals: President

  • After spending about 35 years in the Capital, Kaavan was being shifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia following the orders of the Islamabad High Court.
APP Updated 24 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that retirement of Kaavan, the lone elephant of Marghzar Zoo, to Cambodia was a result of the consideration for the feelings of animals.

On his twitter handle, the president posted “Retirement of Kaavan to Cambodia is a result of consideration of the feelings of animals. Mohd bin Musa Al-Damiri wrote a book (Hayat al Haywan) in 14th century.

In intro he says that he wants to change wrong human beliefs about animals. That they have intelligence and strong feelings.”

The president in his tweet referred to Mohammad bin Musa Al-Damiri (Kamal al-Din Muhammad ibn Musa al-Damiri), an Arab Muslim writer of Egypt who had systematically elaborated Arabic knowledge of zoology during 14th century in his famous book ‘Hayat al Haywan’ (Life of Animals). He was also a writer on canon law and natural history.

Earlier in the day, the president along with first lady visited Marghzar Zoo as farewell gesture for the Kaavan.

After spending about 35 years in the Capital, Kaavan was being shifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia following the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

