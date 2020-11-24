Gandapur thanks GB people for giving two-third majority

GILGIT: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for giving a two-third majority to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent held general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said people cast their vote despite severe weather conditions and gave a huge mandate to PTI for which they deserve appreciation.

The people of GB have rejected both the parties Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that showed complete confidence of people on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"PTI will make all out efforts to end sense of deprivation in GB by resolving their grievances at earliest," he observed.

The minister paid tribute to the Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan for holding, free fair and peaceful elections.

He said the central leaders of PML-N and PPP had started levelling allegations of rigging before the election in their campaigns and tried to create chaos, but they failed and did not succeed in their nefarious aims.

PTI followed the election code of conduct during the election campaign and did not make any announcement despite the approval of several mega projects in GB.

Gandapur said peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone, but vandalism, siege and taking law into hands will not be allowed at any cost.

He said the vote counting in GBLA-2 constituency has been done five times at the request of the opposing candidate.

However, if anyone was not satisfied with the election results, he should go to the election tribunal.

He said the opposition parties were making verbal claims and no one was ready to produce any evidences before GB election commission which had shown complete impartiality in the election.