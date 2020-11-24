AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Gandapur thanks GB people for giving two-third majority

  • Gandapur said peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone, but vandalism, siege and taking law into hands will not be allowed at any cost.
APP 24 Nov 2020

GILGIT: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for giving a two-third majority to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent held general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said people cast their vote despite severe weather conditions and gave a huge mandate to PTI for which they deserve appreciation.

The people of GB have rejected both the parties Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that showed complete confidence of people on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"PTI will make all out efforts to end sense of deprivation in GB by resolving their grievances at earliest," he observed.

The minister paid tribute to the Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan for holding, free fair and peaceful elections.

He said the central leaders of PML-N and PPP had started levelling allegations of rigging before the election in their campaigns and tried to create chaos, but they failed and did not succeed in their nefarious aims.

PTI followed the election code of conduct during the election campaign and did not make any announcement despite the approval of several mega projects in GB.

Gandapur said peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone, but vandalism, siege and taking law into hands will not be allowed at any cost.

He said the vote counting in GBLA-2 constituency has been done five times at the request of the opposing candidate.

However, if anyone was not satisfied with the election results, he should go to the election tribunal.

He said the opposition parties were making verbal claims and no one was ready to produce any evidences before GB election commission which had shown complete impartiality in the election.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Gandapur thanks GB people for giving two-third majority

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters