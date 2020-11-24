Pakistan
Corona decisions to be implemented strictly: CM
- The government was monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death rate were increasing due to carelessness.
24 Nov 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that necessary steps have been taken to check the spread of coronavirus and the decisions made in the consultation with the federal government would be implemented strictly.
In a statement, the CM appealed to people to wear face-masks at public places.
The government was monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death rate were increasing due to carelessness.
During the last 24 hours, he said 18 patients died whereas 630 new cases were reported.
The number of active cases had reached 14,225 in the province, he added.
'Baseless speculation': recognition of Israel not under consideration: FO
Corona decisions to be implemented strictly: CM
Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials
Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West
India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing
COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed
COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly
Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola
U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace
Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid
Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments