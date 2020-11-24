AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Nov 24, 2020
Pakistan

Corona decisions to be implemented strictly: CM

  • The government was monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death rate were increasing due to carelessness.
APP 24 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that necessary steps have been taken to check the spread of coronavirus and the decisions made in the consultation with the federal government would be implemented strictly.

In a statement, the CM appealed to people to wear face-masks at public places.

The government was monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death rate were increasing due to carelessness.

During the last 24 hours, he said 18 patients died whereas 630 new cases were reported.

The number of active cases had reached 14,225 in the province, he added.

