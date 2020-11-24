AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Nov 24, 2020
World

Israel drops Saudi Arabia from virus quarantine list, after Netanyahu's secretive visit

  • On Tuesday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reported trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel's health ministry has added the Kingdom to a list of coronavirus "green" countries; which exempts any returning travellers from quarantine.
BR Web Desk 24 Nov 2020

On Tuesday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reported trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel's health ministry has added the Kingdom to a list of coronavirus "green" countries; which exempts any returning travellers from quarantine.

The Israeli health ministry confirmed this development, with the Director-General of the Health Ministry Hezi Levi stating that "The process is very simple and it happens once every two weeks [...] on the previous list Saudi Arabia was red, the morbidity rates decreased - it's now green".

Levi dismissed any relationship with the Prime Minister's secretive visit to the Kingdom, adding that "It has nothing to do with anyone's visit to any country".

There have been conflicting reports and speculation pertaining to Saudi Arabia becoming the latest Arab state to normalise ties with Israel, with Riyadh firmly denying any intention to normalise relations until the Palestinian conflict is resolved.

