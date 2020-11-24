AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

BR Web Desk Updated 24 Nov 2020

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the resurge of COVID-19 across Pakistan is getting worse day by day and warned masses that they will be unable to find beds for their patients in hospitals if they neglect SOPs.

In a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the minister urged masses to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“Back in October, we started issuing warnings and we had anticipated that the situation will worsen if the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not strictly followed,” warned Asad.

He said that back in June, when pandemic was at its peak in Pakistan, more than 1,750 people across the country suffered from COVID-19-related complications and were in urgent need of oxygen.

Meanwhile, others had to be shifted to ventilators.

"At that time (in June), people were concerned about not finding beds in hospitals as infections had peaked during the first wave," he recalled.

"If SOPs aren’t followed, we will be pushed back to a similar situation," added Asad.

Furthermore he said that decision to close schools was not easy one but lives of children are more important. “Mechanism will be set up for education to move on uninterrupted,” said Asad.

The minister also said that mosques had played a vital role in controlling the coronavirus situation in the country during the first wave. Gradually, however, people stopped following the SOPs.

He appealed to the political parties of the country who are arranging jalsas despite the alarming situation.

"It is a responsibility of political leaders to spread awareness among the masses regarding the infection. I would myself fail as a politician if I endanger people's lives and livelihood by holding large gatherings," he said.

