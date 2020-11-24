COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum reviewed geo strategic, regional & national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LoC) and atrocities in illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The forum also took a comprehensive overview of positive progress in Afghan Peace Process, military’s media wing said.

It showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilise Pakistan, said ISPR.

Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organisations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region, forum emphasised.

The also resolved to take all necessary measures to protect innocent population living along loC from Indian firing deliberately targeting civil population.

Forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure, said ISPR.

Forum also deliberated upon the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of second wave.

COAS specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

“Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan” said COAS.