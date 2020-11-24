Begum Shamim Akhtar funeral: Shehbaz, Hamza to be released on five-day parole

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz would be released on a five-day parole ahead of funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who passed away on Sunday.

As per Geo News, the Ministry of Interior, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier sent a request for the temporary release both PML-N leaders to the provincial cabinet for approval.

Draft was prepared for their release on parole for five days, media outlet citing its sources reported.

With the approval, the Shehbaz and Hamza would be let out of jail on parole to attend the funeral of Nawaz Sharif's mother, a day before the body arrives in Pakistan.

She had passed away aged 89 on Sunday due to a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease.

Begum Shamim Akhtar was under treatment at a London hospital and her body was kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with her son.