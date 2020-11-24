Pakistan
20 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
- He said that total 635 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, including 550 beds in the Allied Hospital and 85 beds in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.
24 Nov 2020
FAISALABAD: As many as 20 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.
Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Tuesday that 393 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad, of them 20 were tested positive.
He further said that 37 patients with 22 positive were under treatment in Allied Hospital while 23 patients with 2 positive were under treatment in the DHQ Hospital.
