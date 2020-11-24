44 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE: The city district administration on Tuesday sealed around 44 shops in various areas of the provincial capital for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19.

According to spokesperson of district administration, the team inspected around 413 points, found 42 violation and fine of Rs. 70,000 was also imposed on violators.

All shopkeepers and hotel owners had been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs, otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.