Pakistan
44 shops sealed over SOPs violation
- According to spokesperson of district administration, the team inspected around 413 points, found 42 violation and fine of Rs. 70,000 was also imposed on violators.
24 Nov 2020
LAHORE: The city district administration on Tuesday sealed around 44 shops in various areas of the provincial capital for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19.
According to spokesperson of district administration, the team inspected around 413 points, found 42 violation and fine of Rs. 70,000 was also imposed on violators.
All shopkeepers and hotel owners had been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs, otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.
India has escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag operations following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
44 shops sealed over SOPs violation
Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola
U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace
Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid
Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday
Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death
New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media
PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies
Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit
Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home
Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities
Read more stories
Comments