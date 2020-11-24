AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

  • China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,464 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,508 recoveries.
AFP 24 Nov 2020

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,397,322 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 59,256,310 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 37,691,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 7,896 new deaths and 593,934 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 835 new deaths, followed by Italy with 630 and Poland with 540.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 257,707 deaths from 12,421,216 cases. At least 4,633,600 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 169,485 deaths from 6,087,608 cases, India with 134,218 deaths from 9,177,840 cases, Mexico with 101,926 deaths from 1,049,358 cases, and the United Kingdom with 55,230 deaths from 1,527,495 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 136 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain with 92 and Italy 83.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,464 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,508 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 435,916 deaths from 12,523,367 cases, Europe 377,263 deaths from 16,657,311 infections, and the United States and Canada 269,201 deaths from 12,755,021 cases.

Asia has reported 189,142 deaths from 11,975,641 cases, the Middle East 74,880 deaths from 3,160,744 cases, Africa 49,979 deaths from 2,154,039 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,196 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters