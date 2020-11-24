Punjab orders mandatory 50% work from home for TEVTA employees

The Government of Punjab has made it mandatory for 50% of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) staff to work from home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a notification, the concerned heads, managers of TEVTA will ensure day to day basic official matters of their respective sections and wings. The notification said that no one will be allowed 'to leave the station without the permission of the competent authority'.

"All officers, officials including daily wagers shall be considered on duty and they will be called as and when required.

On Monday, the provincial government directed public and private offices to immediately reduce their staff presence by 50%. According to a notification issued by the health department, the new order will remain applicable till January 31.