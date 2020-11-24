AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
South Korea stocks close at record high on vaccine hopes, Biden transition

  • The KOSPI closed up 15.17 points, or 0.58pc, at 2,617.76, extending its rally for a fourth day. It jumped as much as 1pc to an all-time high earlier in the session.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares ended at a record high on Tuesday, with Samsung Electronics leading gains, as COVID-19 vaccine developments and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receiving formal approval for his White House transition boosted sentiment.

The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The KOSPI closed up 15.17 points, or 0.58pc, at 2,617.76, extending its rally for a fourth day. It jumped as much as 1pc to an all-time high earlier in the session.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics gained for the third straight session, after surging as much as 2.96pc to a record high in early trading, a day after data showed a surge in South Korea's chip exports.

Foreigners were net buyers for a 14th straight session, the longest buying spree since August 2016. They have bought a total net 7.09 trillion won worth of shares over the past 14 sessions.

AstraZeneca on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than its rivals, could be as much as 90pc effective.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Biden, giving his Democratic rival access to briefings and funding even as he vowed to persist with efforts to fight the election results.

South Korea's central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery and rising household debt outweigh concerns about a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The won was quoted at 1,112.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21pc lower than its previous close at 1,110.4.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.5.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.68.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.965pc.

South Korean shares

