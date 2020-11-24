AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

South African rand gains as Biden transition lifts global risk appetite

  • The rand is seen by some investors as a proxy for emerging market risk and tends to gain strongly when global market sentiment is upbeat.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand gained early on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accepted the start of a transition to a Biden administration, boosting global risk appetite.

The rand is seen by some investors as a proxy for emerging market risk and tends to gain strongly when global market sentiment is upbeat.

Trump gave the go-ahead to proceed with a transition to a government led by President-elect Joe Biden, despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 15.3650 versus the dollar, 0.4pc stronger than its previous close.

On Monday the rand had shrugged off the impact of credit rating downgrades that the finance minister called painful.

Anchor Capital said in a research note that the global backdrop was favourable for the rand, but that any further recovery would likely be gradual and slower.

"We are neutrally positioned on the U.S. dollar at the moment, and we will probably look to increase our exposure to the greenback should the rand move into the high-R14s against the dollar," it said.

Government bonds were little changed, with the yield on the 2030 instrument up 0.5 basis points to 8.905pc.

rand

South African rand gains as Biden transition lifts global risk appetite

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Provinces asked to deal with price hikes

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters