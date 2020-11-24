Markets
New York coffee may fall to $1.1465
- The support is identified as the 38.2pc retracement of the uptrend from $1.0485 to $1.2440.
24 Nov 2020
SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may fall to $1.1465 per lb, as it has cleared a support at $1.1695.
The support is identified as the 38.2pc retracement of the uptrend from $1.0485 to $1.2440.
The next support will be at $1.1465, a break below which could cause a fall to $1.1230.
A break above $1.1695, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to $1.1980.
