New York coffee may fall to $1.1465

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may fall to $1.1465 per lb, as it has cleared a support at $1.1695.

The support is identified as the 38.2pc retracement of the uptrend from $1.0485 to $1.2440.

The next support will be at $1.1465, a break below which could cause a fall to $1.1230.

A break above $1.1695, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to $1.1980.