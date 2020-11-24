World
Russia reports record 491 coronavirus deaths, 24,326 new infections
24 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record 491 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 37,031.
Authorities also reported 24,326 new coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including 5,838 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,138,828.
