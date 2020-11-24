Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC defers decision to declare Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) chief against his conviction in the references.

During the hearing, Foreign Office official presented a compliance report informing the judges that the PML-N supremo didn’t show up before the court deliberately.

It was informed that the warrants posted through Royal Mail were received at Sharif’s London residence. Furthermore, proclamation notices summoning the PML-N leader were also put up outside his Lahore residence.

"We are satisfied that every measure was taken to ensure Nawaz's appearance in court," said Justice Farooq.

The bench decided to record statements of Federal Investigation Agency officers tasked to comply with its decision to issue proclamation in newspapers and Mubashir Khan in the hearing fixed for December 2.