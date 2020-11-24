Turkey gets offers in 155,000 tonne barley purchase tender

HAMBURG: The lowest offer in the first round of the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to buy 155,000 tonnes of animal feed barley on Tuesday was believed to be $228.85 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

The tender sees shipment between Dec. 4 and Dec. 21 to seven Turkish ports.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Aston.

It was made for 30,000 tonnes for shipment to the ports of Samsun and Trabzon.

The lowest offer for shipment to the port of Derince was said to be $234.82 a tonne c&f, lowest to Mersin was $236.48 a tonne c&f, lowest to Bandirma was $237.32 a tonne c&f and lowest to Tekirdag $234.90 a tonne c&f. No purchase has yet been reported, they said.

The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders seeking lower offers each round.

Results of the tender are expected later on Tuesday.