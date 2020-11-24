AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields tick up; EU launches third bond sale for SURE

  • That boosted riskier assets like stocks and trade-sensitive currencies, while euro zone bonds were hurt marginally.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

AMSTERDAM: Euro zone bond yields edged up in early trade on Tuesday as riskier assets gained after U.S. President Donald Trump gave the green light for a transition to a new administration and as France looked likely to ease lockdown restrictions.

After disputing Democratic president-elect Joe Biden's election win for weeks, Trump said on Monday he head given the General Services Administration the go-ahead to proceed with a transition for Biden's administration despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

France reported on Monday its lowest coronavirus tally since September and investors were focused on a speech by President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday when he may announce an easing of lockdown rules.

That boosted riskier assets like stocks and trade-sensitive currencies, while euro zone bonds were hurt marginally. Germany's 10-year benchmark yield was up 1 basis point to -0.57pc in early trade.

Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank, said Trump's decision to allow a transition of power might not have come as a big surprise for markets, while he noted that bond markets have been in a "wait and see mode" since recovering from a sell-off on optimism around Pfizer's vaccine efficacy earlier in November.

Elsewhere, the European Union started the sale of a new 15-year bond under its funding programme for the SURE unemployment scheme on Tuesday, after hiring a syndicate of banks on Monday.

Commerzbank analysts expect it will raise 8 billion to 10 billion euros ($9.50 billion-$11.88 billion) from the bond.

It will be the EU's third bond sale to fund the SURE unemployment scheme of up to 100 billion euros. The bloc has already raised 31 billion euros of funding, issuing 10- and 20-year bonds in October and 5- and 30-year bonds earlier in November.

Some focus was also on the ECB's weekly purchase data, which showed its overall bond buying at its highest level since July.

The bank is largely expected to expand stimulus at its December meeting, after pre-committing in recent weeks, so its purchases have been eyed as confirmation of its willingness to support markets.

A number of ECB board members are due to speak later on Tuesday, with President Christine Lagarde scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Investors will also eye the Ifo business climate surveys out of Germany due at 0900 GMT, which are expected to show a deterioration in sentiment.

Euro

Euro zone bond yields tick up; EU launches third bond sale for SURE

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Provinces asked to deal with price hikes

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters