Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective

Russia has said that its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which is the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, is 95 % effective.

The calculation was based on the analysis of data on volunteers who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V on November 23.

The preliminary data on volunteers on the 42nd day after the first dose (equivalent to 21 days after the second dose) indicated the efficacy rate of the vaccine is above 95%.

As part of the ongoing clinical trials, on November 24, 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 volunteers were given the first and second doses at 29 medical centers in Russia. "There were no unexpected adverse events during the trials. Monitoring of the participants is ongoing," Sputnik V said.

“The data demonstrating high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine give us hope that we will soon obtain the most important tool in the fight against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection,” Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that the first international deliveries of the vaccine will be made to customers in January 2021. The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for the external market will be less than $10. Whereas, it will be free of charge for Russian citizens.