AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective

  • The first international deliveries of the vaccine will be made to customers in January 2021.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Nov 2020

Russia has said that its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which is the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, is 95 % effective.

The calculation was based on the analysis of data on volunteers who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V on November 23.

The preliminary data on volunteers on the 42nd day after the first dose (equivalent to 21 days after the second dose) indicated the efficacy rate of the vaccine is above 95%.

As part of the ongoing clinical trials, on November 24, 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 volunteers were given the first and second doses at 29 medical centers in Russia. "There were no unexpected adverse events during the trials. Monitoring of the participants is ongoing," Sputnik V said.

“The data demonstrating high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine give us hope that we will soon obtain the most important tool in the fight against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection,” Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that the first international deliveries of the vaccine will be made to customers in January 2021. The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for the external market will be less than $10. Whereas, it will be free of charge for Russian citizens.

Coronavirus Russia Sputnik V

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters