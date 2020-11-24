Markets
Thailand tenders for feed wheat and feed barley
- Wheat shipment is sought in various possibilities in January, February and March 2021.
24 Nov 2020
HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase about 160,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and about 80,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.
The tender is believed to close on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Wheat shipment is sought in various possibilities in January, February and March 2021.
Barley shipment is between February and March 2021.
India has escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag operations following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
Thailand tenders for feed wheat and feed barley
Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola
U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace
Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid
Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday
Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death
New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media
PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies
Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit
Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home
Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities
Read more stories
Comments