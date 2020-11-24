World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.09 million, death toll at 1,397,239
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
24 Nov 2020
More than 59.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,397,239? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.
India has escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag operations following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.09 million, death toll at 1,397,239
PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies
Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home
Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities
Provinces asked to deal with price hikes
Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today
Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent
MPS: It comes as no surprise
In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties
Education shutdown from Thursday
$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request
Read more stories
Comments