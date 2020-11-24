Traders refuse to follow, urge govt to reconsider new SOPs

Karachi traders have refused to follow new COVID-19 SOPs issued by the Sindh government in wake of the second wave of coronavirus.

As per details, the Bolton Market Association of Karachi has rejected the government's decision to conduct business from 6 am to 6 pm. Javed Qureshi, of Anjuman-e-Tajran in Karachi, said the small trader had already suffered a lot and appealed to the government to reconsider its decisions.

The business leaders said that the country's economy, especially the small business sector, could not afford such measures, adding that in the reduced timing, the market would be in a rush, which would increase Coronavirus.

On the other hand, Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha also rejected Sindh government's latest coronavirus SOPs. Jameel Paracha in a statement said it is impossible for traders to follow new revised timings as they are still suffering from the impact of previous lockdown.

“While traders are already reeling from adverse impacts of the previous lockdown, efforts are being made to limit business activities once again,” said Paracha, while warning that traders will put up resistance if police come to enforce the decision.

Meanwhile, President of Karachi Electronics Dealers Association Muhammad Rizwan Irfan pointed out that opening shops at 6:00am would not be feasible for the owners and asked the government to change the timing to 10:00am to 8:00pm instead.

The provincial home department in the latest orders has directed the closure of all cinemas, shrines and gyms. All the business centres and shops would remain open from 6am to 6pm, read the notification.

Furthermore, the Sindh Home Department has made face masks mandatory for all in public and private offices. It has also asked public and private offices to only allow 50 percent of employees. The rest will have to work from home.

Meanwhile, business leader Rafiq Jadoon said that COVID-19 has spread countywide, but the decision to conduct business from 6 am to 6 pm is very disappointing. He said that business is already suffering and is not appropriate to close the whole city.