Over 10,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan tested COVID-19 positive

Over 10,000 healthcare workers across Pakistan have been infected by deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) to date.

The report came at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases during the second wave.

There are now over 370,000 cases of the global pandemic and 7,700 deaths. Globally, Pakistan is the 28th most impacted country by the virus, in terms of cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As per ministry of national health services data, 10,050 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus while 98 have died to date. Of those infected, 63% are doctors.

In terms of highest number of infections amongst medics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leads the race with a total tally of 2,686 to date. Followed by Punjab, with 2,638, Sindh, with 2,578, Islamabad, with 867, Balochistan, with 611, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with 460, and Gilgit Baltistan, with 210.

The most number of death were reported in Sindh, where 34 healthcare workers have died due to the virus, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has reported 24 deaths.