Info minister says no restrictions on Nawaz, sons to arrive in Pakistan for Begum Shamim's funeral

  • "They are welcome to come to Pakistan and attend the funeral," Faraz tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 24 Nov 2020

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said there is no restriction in place on former PM Nawaz Sharif, his sons and former finance minister Ishaq Dar from coming to Pakistan to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar'.

In a tweet today, the minister warned the opposition from trying to politicize the matter. "They are welcome to come to Pakistan and attend the funeral," Faraz tweeted. He said the propaganda of state repression is an attempt to do politics in the matter.

Meanwhile, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that they will decide on granting parole to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz when the exact timing of the arrival of Begum Shamim's body is known.

Both Shehbaz and Hamza are in Kot Lakhpat jail on judicial remand in a money laundering and assets beyond means case. Chohan said the deputy commissioner of Lahore can only allow the release of the PML-N leaders for 12 hours and that too when they know the exact date of when Shehbaz and Nawaz's mother's body would land in Lahore.

Chohan further said that the Punjab government will decide on granting parole to Shehbaz and Hamza for more than 12 hours. On Monday, a request was filed to the deputy commissioner of Lahore on their behalf by lawyer Attaullah Tarar.

Both requested two weeks' parole so that they could attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who passed away in London on Sunday.

