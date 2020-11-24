AVN 63.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.19%)
Nov 24, 2020
China's Xi calls for using QR Code technology to resume global travel

  • President Xi has given a new proposal to facilitate international tourism suspended due to the coronavirus.
Ali Ahmed 24 Nov 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the creation of an international travel system based on the QR code technology to normalize international travel.

According to the international media reports, in a video conference message at the G-20 summit held in Saudi Arabia, President Xi has given a new proposal to facilitate international travel suspended due to the coronavirus.

He said that through the 'global mechanism' formulated as QR code technology, it would be possible to verify the health certificate based on the results of the nucleic acid test and consequently facilitate tourism.

He further said that a large number of countries would be able to participate in the said mechanism. He was of the view that it is necessary to formulate our policies and standards in a more appropriate manner and formulate immediate ways to facilitate human travel.

It should be noted the resumption of travel abroad is still an issue for a large number of countries. As the spread of COVID-19 is making it impossible to lift travel restrictions.

