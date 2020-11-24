Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Pakistan reported on Tuesday 2,954 new coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities, taking the tally to 379,883 and 7,744 respectively.

In the past 24 hours, 39,165 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number to 5,256,120. Currently, there are 40,379 active cases in the country. Out of these cases, 74 are critical cases.

Meanwhile, 875 people also recovered from the novel virus. The country has reported 331,760 recoveries.

On Monday, the country's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 7.46%, the highest-ever level since the pandemic emerged in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting today of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for consultation and decision-making on various issues.

Due to the rising coronavirus cases in educational institutions, the government has also decided to close schools from November 26 till December 24.