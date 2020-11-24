AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Opinion

'Voice of the vote'

Shahid Qaimkhani 24 Nov 2020

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Voice of the vote" carried by the newspaper on Monday. She has argued, among other things, that "this election was also about the PDM's narrative desirability. While PPP discreetly stuck to attacking PTI's performance, PML-N stuck to its attack on the institutions. The lack of adaptability and maturity in the speeches of the newly launched leadership failed to create the potential upsets that some pundits were predicting."

The writer, in my view, has failed to see the most important facts about the correct situation. PDM's Peshawar rally on Sunday has certainly stepped up pressure on a seemingly beleaguered PTI government. That the PDM is picking up momentum is a fact. The government appears to have lost the plot.

Shahid Qaimkhani (Hyderabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Shahid Qaimkhani

'Voice of the vote'

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.