This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Voice of the vote" carried by the newspaper on Monday. She has argued, among other things, that "this election was also about the PDM's narrative desirability. While PPP discreetly stuck to attacking PTI's performance, PML-N stuck to its attack on the institutions. The lack of adaptability and maturity in the speeches of the newly launched leadership failed to create the potential upsets that some pundits were predicting."

The writer, in my view, has failed to see the most important facts about the correct situation. PDM's Peshawar rally on Sunday has certainly stepped up pressure on a seemingly beleaguered PTI government. That the PDM is picking up momentum is a fact. The government appears to have lost the plot.

Shahid Qaimkhani (Hyderabad)

