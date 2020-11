Increase in average prescribed price: OGRA to hold virtual public hearing of SNGPL petition

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold a virtual public hearing on revised petition filed by the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Thursday seeking increase in average prescribed price by Rs109.77 per mmbtu effective from July 1st, 2020.

The petitioner has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement at Rs35,596 million including Rs905 million on account of LPG Air-mix project for financial year 2020-2021.

