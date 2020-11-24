Pakistan to achieve its destiny under Imran Khan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the country is facing internal and external challenges while the politics of chaos and polarization would be against the national interest.

"The people want the country to move forward and the country will achieve its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the CM said in a statement. It is sanguine that the Prime Minister is taking decisions in the best national interest and the opposition should realize that the era of loot and plunder will not return, he said. The CM regretted the PDM is busy in a spate of conspiracies to obstruct the development process. In fact, these elements have become unnerved due to the country's journey towards the right direction, he added.

The CM paid a surprise visit to "Sahulat Bazar" in Sambrial, inspected Police Station Sialkot Airport and talked with Auqaf Minister Saeed ul Hasan Shah in Zafarwal tehsil. During surprise visit to sahulat bazaar, the CM inquired about the rates of different items. Talking on the occasion, the CM said Punjab is the only province where flour is available at a fixed rate. Similarly, the sugar price has been decreased due to the timely steps of the Punjab government. The sugar is available at Rs81 per kg and flour bags are also available at the notified rate in this bazaar, he added.

The CM also paid a surprise visit to Police Station Sialkot Airport and talked with the accused confined in the lockup. He inspected the front desk and inquired the visitors about their experience.

Earlier, CM Usman Buzdar went to the residence of Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah in Zafarwal tehsil of Narowal and condoled with him over the death of his brother Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan Shah. The CM offered "fateha" for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

