MoC, TDAP hold awareness webinar on 2nd phase of CPFTA

HYDERABAD: Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness webinar on the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) on 23rd November, 2020 for the exporters of Hyderabad. The webinar was one of the series of webinars being organized by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP across the country to disseminate the trade and export opportunities arising out of CPFTA-II, which has become operational from 1st January, 2020.

A large number of business persons from Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (HCCI), Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) and Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jamshoro (JCCIJ) attended the webinar. Nauman Aslam, Joint Secretary (FT-I), Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of CPFTA Phase-II.

Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (HCCI) appreciated efforts of Ministry of Commerce and TDAP. Riaz Shaikh, Director General-TDAP Karachi gave a detailed presentation on Business opportunities under Phase-II of the CPFTA to the audience. He apprised that under CPFTA-II, China has eliminated the tariff on 313 high priority tariff lines of Pakistan's export interest. This included Textile, Leather, Agro Food, Machinery and auto sectors etc. The exporters should take full advantage of this opportunity.

An extensive Q&A Session was conducted, wherein all the queries of the participants were responded thoroughly. The event ended with a vote of thanks by Deputy Secretary (FT-I), Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad.-PR

