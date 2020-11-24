AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Surgeon General attends symposium organised by NUMS

24 Nov 2020

RAWALPINDI: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) organized a one day scientific symposium on "Clinical Trials" at Army Medical College, Rawalpindi on November 21. Surgeon General/ DGMS(IS) Lt-Gen Nigar Johar, HI(M) was the chief guest.

Since compliance with national and international regulatory standards is an integral component of Clinical Studies, this symposium was organized to familiarize NUMS' faculty, researchers, clinical units and representatives of armed forces medical institutes with the regulations governing the conduct of clinical trials and registration processes.

While speaking on the occasion, the Surgeon General applauded the role of NUMS on initiating the process of creating linkages with organizations such as DRAP. She further stated that such collaborations will help address the lack of cutting edge research while adhering to world class regulatory standards.

She also recognized the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt-Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (retd), which has enabled NUMS achieve a lot within a short span of time.

Addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor NUMS expressed great satisfaction regarding the MoU signed between NUMS and DRAP. He stated that this collaboration will usher a new era of research-based health care backed by international regulatory standards in the country.-PR

