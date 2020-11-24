AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Monday's early afternoon trade: Dow rises; tech mega-caps slide

• Tesla close to hitting $500 billion in market cap • Surging coronavirus cases cap stock market gains NEW...
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

• Tesla close to hitting $500 billion in market cap

• Surging coronavirus cases cap stock market gains

NEW YORK: The blue-chip Dow rose in choppy trading on Monday as hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine fueled demand for economically-sensitive stocks such as energy and industrials, while a sell-off in technology heavyweights weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Six of the 11 major S&P indexes were trading higher by early afternoon, with industrials and energy jumping 1.2% and 4.6%, respectively, as data showed monthly business activity expanded at the fastest rate in more than five years.

The communication services and information technology indexes were among the biggest decliners as investors rotated out of the tech mega-caps that were seen as safe bets following a coronavirus-led crash earlier this year.

"The vaccine is the driving factor in terms of the general optimism," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"(But) you are going to get a little bit of back and forth as this is a holiday week and typically we are going to get lot more volatility."

Evidence of high efficacy rates in experimental Covid-19 vaccines had lifted the S&P 500 to a record high this month and brought the blue-chip Dow close to breaching 30,000 points for the first time.

AstraZeneca Plc became the latest major drugmaker on Monday to say its vaccine could be around 90% effective, while in the United States, the health regulator is likely to approve in mid-December the distribution of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, edged lower to hover near levels last seen in August.

"November has been that month when we were finally convinced that there is light at the end of the tunnel (and) today is another one of those days," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Kicking off a trading week shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.64%, at 29,450.81. The S&P 500 was up 0.18%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05%.

Sentiment was dented by new lockdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus infections with Nevada on Sunday becoming the latest state to tighten curbs on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader mandate for face-coverings over the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, hopes of more monetary stimulus were dampened after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week pulled the plug on some of the Federal Reserve's pandemic emergency lending programs.

Tesla Inc surged 5.7%, inching closer to hitting $500 billion in market capitalization ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 next month.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2.90-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.95-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 146 new highs and eight new lows.

Monday's early afternoon trade: Dow rises; tech mega-caps slide

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.