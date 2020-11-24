KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 256,523 tonnes of cargo comprising 146,737 tonnes of import cargo and 109,786 tonnes of export cargo including 5,893 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 146,737 tonnes comprised of 59,279 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,887 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,078 tonnes of DAP; 34,830 tonnes of wheat; 2,220 tonnes of rock phosphate and 36,443 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo. The total export cargos of 109,786 tonnes comprised of 78,858 tonnes of containerised cargo and 30,928 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 5,893 containers comprising of 2,079 containers import and 3,814 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 504 of 20's and 743 of 40's loaded while 03 of 20's and 43 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,065 of 20's and 522 of 40's loaded containers while 499 of 20's and 603 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eleven ships namely MSC Jasmine, Nordmed, AS Sicilia, Cosco Kaohsiung, Northern Dedication, AS Sophia, PS Valletta, MT Shalamar, Chem Amsterdam, Sunray and Aggelos-B carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical, mogas and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were ten vessels viz. CMA CGM Fidelio, Esperanza-N, AS Sophia, Nordmed, X-Press Guernsey, MT Lahore, Chem Amsterdam, Team Challenge, STI Memphis and Wadi Feran carrying containers, oil tankers, phosphate and clinker respectively currently at the berths.

There are six ships namely CMA CGM Fidelio, Esperanza-N, X-Press Guernsey, STI Memphis, Arrow Lady and Marianne Danica carrying containers, oil tanker, wheat and general cargo respectively expected to sail on Monday.

There are three vessels viz. CMA CGM Moliere, OEL Kedarnath and Densa Jaguar carrying containers and wheat respectively due to arrive on Monday while eight vessels viz. Tommi Ritscher, TDO Fortune, Pacific Dwan, GS Future, Ginga Saker, Mohar, Princess Sama and Lada carrying containers, oil tankers, cement, white spirit and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 192,209 tonnes comprising 157,078 tonnes of import cargo and 35,131 tonnes of export cargo including 3,942 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 157,078 tonnes includes 66,719 tonnes of coal; 27,648 tonnes of mogas; 11,160 tonnes of canola; 6,000 tonnes of palm oil; 4,397 tonnes of chemical; 1,387 tonnes of LPG and 39,767 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,131 tonnes includes 35,131 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,942 containers comprising of 2,093 containers import and 1,849 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were three ships namely Cape Male, MSC Pilar and Eva Usuki carrying containers and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while three ships namely MSC Jasmine, Star Fighter and Baliche carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, cement, canola, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty one vessels were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Maersk Bentonville, MSC Silvana, STH Montreal, African Sterling and Mega-1 carrying containers, coal and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

There were three ships namely Cape Male, MSC Pilar and Eva Usuki carrying containers and palm oil respectively due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely MSC Giulia and Maersk Atlanta carrying containers are due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020