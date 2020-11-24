Electoral reforms: Siraj asks political parties to sit together

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the political parties to sit together for electoral reforms if they are sincere to empower democracy in the country.

"Free and fair polls could bring the country out of crisis. To achieve the purpose there is need of powerful and independent Election Commission," he said this while addressing a mass meeting at Mingora.

Haq said the PML-N and the PPP had declared the Gilgit-Baltistan polls as rigged, which proved that blame game would continue after every poll in future if it held under the same circumstances. Therefore, he said, the government and opposition parties should display seriousness for electoral reforms before next elections.

However, he said, it seemed neither the PTI government nor the so-called mainstream opposition parties were ready to empower the masses and bring reforms in key sectors. In fact, he added, the issues related to the masses were not the problems of the elite class, which came to power only to serve their self-centered agenda.

The ruling elite of the three mainstream parties (PTI, PML-N and PPP) had only looted the country's resources and deprived the masses from their basic rights during their turn in power, he said.

The JI chief came down hard over the present government for deceiving the masses in the name of "change".

He said the PTI government completely destroyed the already fragile economy and it failed to provide any relief to masses even after completion of half of its tenure.

He said the PTI government left with a limited time to fix the economy, decrease prices of food and other daily routine commodities and create job opportunities for the youth or it should ready to be packed.

It was the third mass meeting of the JI in connection of its ongoing campaign against the inflation, unemployment and interest based economy. The JI had earlier held rallies in Bajur and Buner. Thousands of people holding national and JI flags attended the Mingora rally and shouted slogans against the wrong policies of the PTI government. Senator Siraj warned the government to fix the problems or get ready to go home.

