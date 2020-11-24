AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Electoral reforms: Siraj asks political parties to sit together

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the political parties to sit together for electoral reforms if they are sincere to empower democracy in the country.

"Free and fair polls could bring the country out of crisis. To achieve the purpose there is need of powerful and independent Election Commission," he said this while addressing a mass meeting at Mingora.

Haq said the PML-N and the PPP had declared the Gilgit-Baltistan polls as rigged, which proved that blame game would continue after every poll in future if it held under the same circumstances. Therefore, he said, the government and opposition parties should display seriousness for electoral reforms before next elections.

However, he said, it seemed neither the PTI government nor the so-called mainstream opposition parties were ready to empower the masses and bring reforms in key sectors. In fact, he added, the issues related to the masses were not the problems of the elite class, which came to power only to serve their self-centered agenda.

The ruling elite of the three mainstream parties (PTI, PML-N and PPP) had only looted the country's resources and deprived the masses from their basic rights during their turn in power, he said.

The JI chief came down hard over the present government for deceiving the masses in the name of "change".

He said the PTI government completely destroyed the already fragile economy and it failed to provide any relief to masses even after completion of half of its tenure.

He said the PTI government left with a limited time to fix the economy, decrease prices of food and other daily routine commodities and create job opportunities for the youth or it should ready to be packed.

It was the third mass meeting of the JI in connection of its ongoing campaign against the inflation, unemployment and interest based economy. The JI had earlier held rallies in Bajur and Buner. Thousands of people holding national and JI flags attended the Mingora rally and shouted slogans against the wrong policies of the PTI government. Senator Siraj warned the government to fix the problems or get ready to go home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Electoral reforms: Siraj asks political parties to sit together

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.