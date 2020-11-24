PPP blames federal government, G-B CEC for violence against protestors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and the federal government were responsible for violence against peaceful protestors.

"After stealing the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the federal government is now resorting to violence.

The people are protesting peacefully against stealing of their votes by the federal government but they are being baton charged, tear gassed, and fired bullets on," Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday.

He said that the chief election commissioner had gone back from the agreement that no result would be announced in GB-2 constituency before the forensic of votes was completed.

He said that all the record of election in GB-2 was missing on the behest of the CEC, G-B. He said that the government wanted to create a law and order situation by use of violence on the protestors.

Senator Khokhar in his statement said that how was it possible that the PPP received most votes but the PTI got most seats?

He said that the people would not tolerate this 'fascist' government anymore.

If the situation goes out of hand in G-B then the CEC, Raja Shahbaz, and the federal government will be held responsible, Khokhar warned.