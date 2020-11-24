AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Pakistan

Surge in corona cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad

NNI 24 Nov 2020

HYDERABAD: Smart lockdown on Monday has been imposed in Hyderabad due to surge in coronavirus cases. According to details, as many as 17 areas including Baldia Colony, Mubarik Colony, Airport Road and others have been locked down from November 23 till December 5.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 34 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 376,929. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,696.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,756 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. Till now 163,329 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,508 in Punjab, 44,599 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,810 in Balochistan, 27,018 in Islamabad, 6,123 in Azad Kashmir and 4,542 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

