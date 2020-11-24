AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Covid-19: Sindh records 1322 new cases

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2020

KARACHI: With an increasing trend each day, Sindh recorded 1,322 new cases of Covid-19 while 16 more patients died lifting the death toll 2,845, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told on Monday. In a statement issued here from the CM House, the chief minister said with 16 more fatalities, the death rate constituted 1.8 percent.

Murad Shah told that 10,837 samples were tested which diagnosed 13,22 cases that constituted 12.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,906,075 tests have been conducted against which 164,651 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 146,466 patients have recovered, including 358 overnight.

The CM said currently 15,440 patients were under treatment, of them 14,818 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 610 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 545 patients was stated to be critical, including 67 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said out of 1,322 new cases, 1065 have been detected from Karachi, including 416 from South, 355 East, 110 Central, 66 West, 61 Korangi, and 57 Malir. He added that Hyderabad has 83 cases, Jamshoro 37, Sujawal 19, Matiari 18, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehroferoze 15 each, Umerkot and Ghotki nine each, Sukkur six, Larkana five, Thatta four, Tando Mohammad Khan and Badin two each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Tharparkar one each.

Shah urged people of the province to abide by the SOPs issued by the government in consultation with the WHO and other experts.

