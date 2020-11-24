AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Wapda honours hockey players

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2020

LAHORE: In order to encourage and honour its hockey players on winning the 66th National Hockey Championship, a prize distribution ceremony was held at Wapda House today under the aegis of Wapda Sports Board (WSB).

Wapda Chairman and WSB Patron-in-Chief Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) was the chief guest of the ceremony, who presented cash awards worth Rs. one million to the players and the management.

With emphatic win in 66th National Hockey Championship, Wapda now holds the rare honour of being Men's, Women's and Junior National Champion simultaneously. Highlighting the significance of sports, Wapda Chairman said that the lesson for struggle in life can best be learnt from sports. He further said that sport is a virtue, essential for any country, organization or individual to overcome the challenges.

